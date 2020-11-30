Murder trial with racist overtones opens in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The trial of two brothers suspected in the killing of a biracial man on a Danish island in June has opened. The slaying had been labeled by some as racially motivated, but authorities say it was a personal issue and the defense has also denied racism. The alleged perpetrators met the victim in a forest to drink beer. They have admitted to attacking the man, but deny having intended to kill him. They claim that the victim raped their mother. The two-day trial started Monday and a verdict is expected on Tuesday.