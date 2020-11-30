N.Y. Attorney General is fighting to have everyone counted in census

(WBNG) -- The New York Attorney General is fighting to have everyone counted in the national census.

State Attorney General Letitia James is filing a lawsuit along with other city and state officials against the Trump Administration. Trump's administration said not everyone should be counted while James and others are advocating that they should.

Those advocates said everyone deserves representation.

"Throughout American history, an inhabitant has been defined as someone who's living here," said James. "It hasn't been about whether you have a particular form of paperwork or what, its just the fact of your physical, usual residence in the United States."

James says the attorney generals of more than a dozen states besides New York have joined her in the lawsuit.