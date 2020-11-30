New mentorship program connects Binghamton University students and alumni

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University has a new way for current students seeking help with jobs and internships from alumni.

Executive Director of the Office of Alumni Engagement Kim Faber says the office originally started "Mentor Match" for career journey purposes.

Students fill out the form online to identify what they are seeking help from an alumni for.

The form breaks down from city, career field to the type of company an alumni is working for.

Fabe says with over 140,000 alumni, they wanted to make sure current BU students had access to the alumni network.

“This was really a way we could build that opportunity to scale,” Faber said. “To make sure all of the students on campus had access some sort of way to our alumni.”

Mentor Match has about 1,500 alumni and 1,200 students in the program.

Faber says the program has been successful so far that they are looking for other ways for students to find mentors.

“For instance, we have first gen students,” Faber said. “So we have been reaching out to alumni who were first generation so that those folks maybe can connect to talk a little bit about the challenges.”

The form is available on the university's website.