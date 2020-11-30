New Zealand files 13 safety charges after volcano killed 22

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities have filed safety violation charges against 10 organizations and three individuals after a volcanic eruption at White Island last year killed 22 people. The island had been a popular tourist destination before the Dec. 9 eruption. The names of those charged are being kept secret for now, but two agencies which rely on public funding have disclosed they are among those charged: GNS Science and the National Emergency Management Agency. The charges were brought by New Zealand’s WorkSafe agency and are separate from an ongoing police investigation into the eruption, which could result in more charges.