Philip Green’s retail empire Arcadia calls in administrators

LONDON (AP) — British retail empire Arcadia Group, which owns well-known fashion chains including Topshop, has gone into bankruptcy protection, putting 13,000 jobs at risk. In another blow to a retail industry hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, Arcadia said it had called in administrators from Deloitte after the pandemic “severely impacted” sales across its brands. Overseen by tycoon Philip Green, one of Britain’s best-known and most controversial business figures, Arcadia includes brand such as Burton, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. It runs 444 stores in the UK and 22 overseas. The shops have have suffered during the pandemic and the associated restrictions across the U.K.