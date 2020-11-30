Rain begins to taper off tonight

Tonight: Cloudy. Showers begin to taper off. Wind: S 6-10 mph. Low: 38 (35-41)

Tuesday, December 1st: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain/snow showers. Wind: S 7-13 G 23 mph. High: 41 (37-44)

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain/snow showers. Wind: SW 9-14 mph. Low: 27 (25-30)

Forecast Discussion

A strong low pressure system has brought us some widespread, heavy rainfall and gusty winds throughout today. The heaviest rain has already begun moving off to the east, leaving us with a few lingering showers this evening and into tonight. Lows tonight will be near 40.

Tomorrow is December 1st, the first day of meteorological winter! We'll see a few scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day, but it won't be a soaking rain like we saw today. Highs will be near 40. Scattered snow showers will continue through Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a low pressure system will be north of the regions, ushering in some colder air from the west and northwest, triggering a few lake effect snow showers. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for Wednesday, so the valleys will see a mix of rain/snow, while higher elevations have the best chance at seeing all snow. Snow accumulations will, once again, be highly dependent on elevation. Most of us see a quick coating, while the higher terrain in the northernmost part of our area could see an inch or two.

By Thursday, we'll see some sun and highs continue to stay in the low 40s through Friday. Our next chance for precipitation comes over the weekend as a series of fronts push through. By the start of next week, highs will be in the 30s.