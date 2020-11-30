Seahawks, Eagles both missing their starting right tackles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles are both missing their starting right tackles for Monday night’s game. Seattle’s Brandon Shell is inactive because of an ankle injury. Cedric Ogbuehi takes his spot to make his first start since 2017 with Cincinnati. Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Matt Pryor starts in his place. Jason Peters moves from left tackle to right guard and Jordan Mailata blocks Carson Wentz’s blind side.