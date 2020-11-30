Spain dismantles migrants’ “dock of shame” in Canary Islands

ARGUINEGUIN, Spain (AP) — Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that became known as the “dock of shame” for holding thousands of Africans in squalor after they arrived in the Canary Islands. The last to leave were 27 migrants who tested positive for coronavirus and have been placed in isolation. The facility has been criticized by human rights organizations and Spain’s ombudsman for its poor conditions. The migrants were moved into military facilities and hotels across the Canary Islands. More than 20,000 people seeking a better life have arrived so far this year in the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, up from 1,500 in the same period of 2019.