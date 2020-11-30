Spartan lacrosse standout Mia Hartung taking talents to Colgate

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- Maine-Endwell senior Mia Hartung recently signed her national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Colgate University.

Hartung said finally signing her NLI in front of family and friends made her commitment to Colgate feel real.

"It was just so exciting to be able to, you know finish what I've been working for," she said.

Hartung said Colgate was a perfect fit, from an academic and athletics standpoint.

"Going into the recruiting process I knew that I wanted a small school, but I also wanted to compete at a high level," she said. "I think Colgate just gave me the whole package."

Despite losing her junior season due to the pandemic, Hartung said Colgate was with her every step of the way.

"It definitely put a lot of stress on me," she said. "But the coaches at Colgate were great about communication. They were open, they were honest with me."

As a Spartan, Hartung has been named a Section IV Class A 1st team all-star (2019), and a Section IV Class A 2nd team all-star (2018).

She also represented Upstate New York at the Under Armour All-American games in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This year, playing in the games may have been even more beneficial to her lacrosse skills. She said it was the first time she's played at a competitive level in months.

"It was really important to me because I'm a defender so I've really been focusing on my footwork, and just keeping my agility up," she said. "So being able to implement that again into an actual game was really helpful for me, and I could see what areas I improved on and what areas I still needed to work on."

As she prepares to play at the Division 1 level, Hartung has been training with her teammates.

"I've really just improved my self discipline. I have a lot of friends going to play college sports so we've been running with each other, trying to keep each other in shape," she said.

With so many unknowns surrounding next season, Hartung is hoping for a final chance to play with her teammates, and to take down Vestal, the reigning Section IV champions.

"At this point I'm really hoping to play with my best friends again one last time," she said. "And obviously try to win that section championship if we can, and I think we're all really excited to get that opportunity again."

Off the field, Hartung is the Vice President of her grade, an honor roll student and a member of the National Honors Society. She plans to study economics at Colgate.

