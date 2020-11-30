Turkish research vessel docks at port after East Med survey

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish research vessel at the heart of an energy dispute between Turkey and Greece is back at port. In a tweet Monday, Turkey’s energy ministry said the Oruc Reis had returned to port in Antalya after completing two-dimensional seismic research in the Demre field. Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed the survey ship had docked. Tensions between the two neighbors and nominal NATO allies escalated over the summer with a military build-up. Ankara says the Greek and the Greek Cypriot governments are impinging on the energy rights of Turkey and breakaway northern Cyprus by setting maritime boundaries according to their own interests and attempting to exclude Turkey from potential oil and gas reserves.