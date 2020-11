VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department has announced its winter-weather parking ban Monday.

The ban is in effect from Dec. 1 to March 31, 2021.

During this, vehicles may not park on town and country streets and highways from 2 to 6 a.m.

