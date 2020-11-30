Woman spruces up home with more than 20 Christmas trees

SIDNEY CENTER (WBNG) -- If you're tired from setting up your Christmas tree over the weekend, one local woman has us all beat.

Bobbi Falank has spent the past month transforming her house into a winter wonderland, sprucing it up with more than 20 trees.

"Any little piece will inspire me to create a whole new tree," said Falank.

From sports to wildlife, Bobbi's Christmas decor takes you on a trip, even while celebrating other holidays along the way. It's a collection she's started from re-purposing decorations, to even creating her own ornaments. Bobbi takes it a step further by finding trees that need a new home.

"Most of the time I find them on the curb, and if they look semi-decent I'll know and ask if they're throwing it away. Most of the time, the lights don't work," said Falank.

With a little love, holiday magic, and a few hours of labor, Bobbi can turn a tree destined for the dumpster into a dazzling light display.

"It makes me happy," said Falank. "It's beautiful, it's relaxing, to just sit here in the evening and watch them all glow."

At the end of such a difficult year for many, Bobbi hopes some Christmas cheer will inspire others to get in the spirit.

"It doesn't matter how much or how little you have, whatever you can create or make beautiful, do it for yourself, it's worth it," said Falank.