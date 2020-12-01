2 killed in small plane crash in northeast Arkansas
FRANKLIN, Ark. (AP) — Officials say two people were found dead after a small plane crashed in rural Arkansas. Emergency management officials in Izard County say the crash happened Monday afternoon in the town of Franklin, about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock. The two-seater plane had been traveling between two small airports in northern Arkansas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the plane, which was registered to Arkansas Pilot Development.