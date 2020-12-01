76 Franciscan nuns test positive at monastery in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Church authorities say 76 Catholic nuns have tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak of coronavirus at a Franciscan convent in northwestern Germany. Another 85 nuns received negative test results at the monastery in Thuine, not far from the Dutch border, the convent’s Mother Superior told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Sister Maria Cordis Reiker says “we are grateful that so far nobody is in the hospital.” Local health authorities put the the entire monastery under quarantine late last week after the first cases of coronavirus were discovered there. Reiker said they were still waiting for the test results of the 160 non-clerical employees. It’s unclear what will happen with several different schools the nuns run.