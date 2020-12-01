A new season and a new starting 5 for the Binghamton women

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's basketball team is ready to open the 2020-21 season as they host Fairleigh Dickinson Wednesday.

The team is without its five starters from a memorable 2019-2020 season that saw the Bearcats make it to the America East semifinals.

Head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said despite so many new faces, the mentality remains the same.

"We're going to be successful if we stay together. It's not going to be one or two people," said Ord. "We don't have what we had last year, right? It's different. They all have to bring it .They all have to do their role and they all have to play for each other."

As far as what fans can expect when the Bearcats take the court, Ord said she's hoping to see a lot of scoring on Wednesday.

"We'll try to push tempo, we like to do that," said Ord. "We like to push transition and we're going to flow into a lot of stuff offensively. You'll see a lot of attacking the basket."

Ord said she's expecting senior Kaylee Wasco and sophomore Denai Bowman to step into big roles. Both made a few starts last season, and Ord said they were capable of starting every game.

Bowman averaged 6.6 points per game as a freshman, and scored in the double digits eight times. This season, she said she is looking to take on a leadership role.

"I'm going to do my best every time I step on the court," said Bowman. "Hustling, bringing the energy, cheering my teammates on and looking for ways to make them better each game."

Bowman added it hasn't been easy adjusting to playing with so many new faces, but it's one she's embracing.

"It's definitely challenging because we had five great people leave our team suddenly, but it's a challenge for all of us. I think we're doing well handling it and it's definitely an opportunity for us to grow," said Bowman.

Ord said she has also been impressed with Birna Benonysdottir, who transferred from Arizona.

"She's such a good threat inside, outside," said Ord. "Being a post player that can really stretch the floor."

With so many hurdles to reach the point of playing a season, Ord said she wants the team to enjoy the process as it gets underway.

"It's going to be fun. A lot of these kids did have some minutes. Yes we lost a lot of points from last year's team but that's why I said, everybody has to be ready to step it up," said Ord.

Game time from the Events Center is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday.