As NBA camps open, Doc Rivers expresses concern for season

The first day of NBA training camp is supposed to be accompanied by brimming optimism, a time for players and coaches all taking those first steps toward what they hope is a championship. Such was the case Tuesday — in a very tempered fashion. The first preseason camps of the coronavirus era are formally open, with teams limited for now to individual sessions with one coach and one player at one basket, all of this starting to happen as the pandemic continues raging and more and more Americans are testing positive. 76ers coach Doc Rivers says he is “very concerned if we can pull this off.”