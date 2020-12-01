Broome County Youth Bureau seeking applications for funding of youth programs in 2021

(WBNG) -- On Tuesday, the Broome County Youth Bureau announced its seeking applications for the funding of youth programs for 2021.

New York State Office of Children & Family Services Youth Development Program funds and New York State Office of Children and Family Services Runaway and Homeless shelter funds are available for 2021.

The funds will be made available through Broome County. County officials note grants in the past have ranged from $100 to $20,000.

For information about the grant requirements, click here. Applications must be completed by Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.

The Youth Bureau's Board of Directors says it has identified areas in need of help within the community, including organizations that service:

Social, emotional and mental health concerns

Neglect and abuse concerns

Substance abuse

Homelessness

Programming that is recreational and/or out of school and shows collaboration, agencies working together.

For more information, contact BCParks@broomecounty.us