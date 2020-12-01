Colder weather is on the way

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Falling temperatures. 0-.10” 40% High 30s (30-40) Wind SW 10-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-2” Low 26 (24-28) Wind SW 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1” 30% High 36 (32-38) Wind W 10-20 G25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28 Wind W 10-20 mph

With the low that gave us rain yesterday slowly moving northward, will keep showers in the forecast Tuesday. Even with a southwest wind, temperatures will fall into the 30s by the afternoon. With colder air moving in and night fall, we'll have snow showers Tuesday night.

We'll be colder Wednesday with snow showers.

We'll get some sunshine Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A cold front dipping in from the north and a low over the Atlantic will give us clouds Friday.

We'll get a mix of showers Saturday and into Sunday.

Clouds and cold Monday.

