Feeling like December!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow showers or flurries. Wind: SW 9-12 mph. Low: 27 (25-30)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow showers or flurries. Wind: SW 7-11 mph. High: 35 (32-38)

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, snow showers come to an end. Wind: W 6-9 mph. Low: 28 (25-30)

Forecast Discussion

Today is December 1st, which means today marks the start of meteorological winter and it is really feeling like it out there! As temperatures continue to drop, the rain and mixed showers that we saw this afternoon will changeover to snow. Snow showers and flurries will continue through Wednesday afternoon before coming to an end on Wednesday night. These snow showers could create a few slick spots on the roads overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, so be sure to give yourself a little extra time on your commute.

In terms of accumulations, most of the area will see a coating to an inch of snow through Wednesday afternoon. The exceptions would be areas of higher terrain, and the northernmost portions of our area like northern Cortland, Otsego, and Chenango counties. Even then, those areas could see around 2 inches of snow.

By Thursday, highs climb back up into the low 40s and we'll finally be seeing some sun after a long stretch of cloudy days. Cloud cover builds back in for Friday as a cold front approaches the area. The weekend looks a bit unsettled right now, with the chance for a few mixed snow/rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.

We'll start next week off with highs in the low 30s.