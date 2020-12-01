Frontex chief faces EU grilling over migrant pushback claims

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border and coast guard agency chief faces a grilling over allegations that Frontex was involved in illegally preventing migrants or refugees from entering Europe. EU lawmakers will demand Tuesday that Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri explain claims in a media investigation that the agency took part in pushing back migrants and refugees in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece earlier this year. Frontex launched an internal probe and Leggeri said in October that no evidence had been found to substantiate the allegations. Frontex’s managing board held emergency talks last month on the pushback reports, but the European Commission has demanded the board meet again soon to address the issue.