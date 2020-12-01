Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DK Metcalf again made the Philadelphia Eagles regret passing him up in the draft. Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and one touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 Monday night. The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East. Carson Wentz held off Jalen Hurts but had another rough game. He was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Even facing the league’s worst defense couldn’t help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes. Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates didn’t provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The offensive line struggled again, receivers weren’t open often enough and a couple times didn’t run the right route. All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defense that came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon. It’s the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night. The NFL announced the most recent switch Monday after the Ravens placed starters Matthew Judon, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Although Baltimore also had four players return from that list the team will still be severely short-handed when this game is finally played.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft. The MLB Draft League is launching with five teams and could add a sixth. The teams are in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. Teams will use wood bats and play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break coinciding with the draft in early July. Teams are going to communities that lost franchises as MLB moved to shrink the affiliated minor leagues from 160 to 120 teams this offseason. The reduction followed the expiration of the agreement between the major and minor leagues. MLB has planned to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in the first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season. The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel. The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five. Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida. The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week to break UCLA’s all-time record set from 1966-80. Villanova and Virginia plunged after losses while Virginia Tech entered the rankings at No. 16 and Richmond at No. 19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Markquis Nowell recorded 13 points and 11 assists as Arkansas-Little Rock got past Duquesne 76-66. Ruot Monyyong added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans. Sincere Carry led the Dukes with 12 points.