Huff’s 13 lead No. 15 Virginia past St. Francis (Pa), 76-51

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jay Huff scored 13 points and No. 15 Virginia rebounded from a stunning loss to San Francisco with a 76-51 victory over St. Francis (Pa.). Kadin Shedrick had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who won their 24th consecutive home opener. Sam Hauser added 11 points and Trey Murphy had 10. Bryce Laskey led the Red Flash with 12 points and Mark Flagg had 11. Virginia put this one away quickly, opening a 21-4 lead before the game was eight minutes old.