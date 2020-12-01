Nasdaq seeks mandatory board diversity for listed companies

Nasdaq is pushing for the more than 3,000 companies listed on its U.S. stock exchange to make their boardrooms less male and white. Nasdaq filed a proposal Tuesday that would require all listed companies to publicly disclose diversity statistics about their board of directors. It also wants listed companies to have at least two diverse directors. That could include having one female board member and one who is either an underrepresented racial minority or LGBTQ. The proposal is the latest move in a widening push by shareholders and governments around the world to make corporate boards better reflect diverse populations.