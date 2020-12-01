New Zealand symbolically declares climate emergency

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Joining more than 30 countries, New Zealand has taken the symbolic step of declaring a climate emergency. Lawmakers voted 76-43 in favor of the motion, in a split that followed party lines. The government also launched a new initiative requiring many public agencies to become carbon neutral by 2025, in part by getting rid of coal boilers and buying electric cars. The declaration comes without any newly assigned statutory powers or money, making it purely symbolic. Opponents say the declaration is hollow and lacks substance. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says climate change was an important consideration in rebuilding the economy from the downturn caused by the coronavirus, and it was important to build it back in a sustainable way, with a focus on carbon neutrality.