Nobel laureate says pandemic raising violence, trafficking

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad says the coronavirus pandemic has increased trafficking of women and gender-based violence, leaving the health and safety of women “on the line.” The 27-year-old activist, who was forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State fighters in Iraq, says curfews, lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by governments to slow the spread of the virus “have had unintended consequences on women worldwide.” Murad said: “Rather than reducing human trafficking and gender-based violence, the pandemic has increased the risk of exploitation and brutality against those most vulnerable.” She said numerous countries have seen increasing domestic violence.