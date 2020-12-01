NTSB: Safety processes failed in crash that killed 7 bikers

Federal investigators say systems meant to keep motorists safe failed to prevent a pickup driver on drugs from causing a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. The National Transportation Safety Board unanimously approved a report Tuesday that determined that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s drug impairment was the “probable cause” for him crossing the center line on a rural highway. But it also blamed Massachusetts for allowing him to continue driving despite infractions that included several for drunken driving. It also said a federal motor vehicle safety agency didn’t do enough to address problems at the company he worked for.