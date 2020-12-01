Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, 15 injured

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say two people have been killed and 15 others seriously injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone. Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded. Police and rescue crews were on the scene and authorities told people to avoid the city center. Mayor Wolfram Leibe told the SWR broadcaster that in addition to the two dead, 15 people had suffered serious injuries. No details were available on the cause of Tuesday’s crash and police didn’t answer their phones or email. Trier is about 120 miles west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg.