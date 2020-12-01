Thai leader faces court ruling that could cost him his job

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s highest court is set to rule on whether Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has breached ethics clauses in the country’s constitution and should be ousted from his position. The Constitutional Court will rule Wednesday on a complaint brought by the Pheu Thai Party, the largest opposition grouping in Parliament, that Prayuth has broken the law by continuing to live in his military residence after he retired as army commander in September 2014. The ruling comes as Prayuth has been dealing with another major headache, a persistent student-led pro-democracy movement that has been holding frequent rallies demanding that he and his government step down. Prayuth’s defense has been that the official residence of the prime minister is undergoing renovation.