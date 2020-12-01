United Donor Day Campaign kicks off

(WBNG) -- The "United Donor Day" campaign, which aims to promote organ donor enrollments in New York State, kicked off Tuesday.

United Donor Day campaign partnered with Donate Life NYS to encourage people to enroll and become organ donors.

According to the campaign, New York State has the second lowest organ- donor enrollment rate in the nation.

The campaign says around 41% of New Yorkers are enrolled, with around 9,000 New Yorkers waiting for a match.

The campaign wants people enroll on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The campaign says they hope to set the Guinness World Record for most organ donor enrollments in eight hours.

They also say one donation can save eight lives.

To find more information or to enroll, you can click here.