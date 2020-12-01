Wentz, offense struggle again in another Eagles loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Even facing the league’s worst defense couldn’t help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes. Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates didn’t provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The offensive line struggled again, receivers weren’t open often enough and a couple times didn’t run the right route. All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defense that came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.