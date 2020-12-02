Binghamton women fall in season opener

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's basketball team fell to Fairleigh Dickinson in their season opener, 69-55.

Denai Bowman scored a career high 22 points in the loss. Clare Traeger scored six points with 11 rebounds.

Fairleigh Dickinson had five players score in the double digits. The Knights were led by Sierra DeAngelo, with 17 points.

Binghamton 55 (0-1), Fairleigh Dickinson 69 (1-1)

The Binghamton visit Niagra Saturday to continue non-conference play.