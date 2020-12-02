College hoops back at MSG with Villanova-Virginia on Dec. 19

NEW YORK (AP) — College basketball is coming back to Madison Square Garden this month. In a matchup between the past two NCAA champions, Villanova and Virginia are scheduled to square off Dec. 19 in the heart of New York City. The arena made the announcement Tuesday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed to attend the Holiday Hoops Classic — the first college game at The Garden since the Big East Tournament was stopped at halftime of a March 12 quarterfinal between St. John’s and Creighton. MSG normally hosts a string of early-season events featuring top programs from around the country, but COVID-19 has left many teams scrambling to schedule on the fly this year.