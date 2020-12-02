Dutch police: 3 injured in stabbing in store in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say that three staff members were injured in a stabbing and fire at a supermarket in a busy shopping street in The Hague. A suspect was later arrested and was being questioned. The motive is under investigation. Police spokeswoman Hilda Vijverberg said in a telephone interview Wednesday that “based on the information we have at the moment” it didn’t appear to be an extremist attack. Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, and their conditions weren’t known. Three police officers also were taken to a hospital for checks after inhaling smoke. The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was later arrested in the nearby town of Pijnacker for questioning.