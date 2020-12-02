Ex-Honolulu police officers sentenced in corruption case

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Honolulu police lieutenant to three-and-a-half years in prison and a former officer to four-and-a-half years for helping a now-retired police chief and his now-estranged, ex-prosecutor wife frame a relative as part of a wide-ranging conspiracy aimed at preserving the couple’s lavish lifestyle. The judge says Derek Wayne Hahn and Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen were less culpable than former Chief Louis Kealoha, who was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison. The judge says Kealoha’s wife was the mastermind behind the framing scheme to hide fraud that included stealing from her grandmother. She received a 13-year sentence.