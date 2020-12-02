Have unwanted electronics? Here is where you can take them

(WBNG) -- With the holidays upon us, the village of Endicott is reminding residents that it does not collect TVs and other electronics. The village has compiled a list of where people can take unwanted electronics.

Here's the list provided by the village of Endicott:

Town of Union Scarborough Drive Dump (Town of Union residents only) Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed from noon to 12:30 p.m.) For weeks that's have a holiday, please call in advance for hours



Broome County Landfill on Knapp Road Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday 7 to 11:45 a.m.



Best Buy on the Vestal Parkway Regular business hours



Staples on the Vestal Parkway Regular business hours



For more information about the Broome County Landfill, click here.