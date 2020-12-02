Have unwanted electronics? Here is where you can take them
(WBNG) -- With the holidays upon us, the village of Endicott is reminding residents that it does not collect TVs and other electronics. The village has compiled a list of where people can take unwanted electronics.
Here's the list provided by the village of Endicott:
- Town of Union Scarborough Drive Dump (Town of Union residents only)
- Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed from noon to 12:30 p.m.)
- For weeks that's have a holiday, please call in advance for hours
- Broome County Landfill on Knapp Road
- Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Saturday 7 to 11:45 a.m.
- Best Buy on the Vestal Parkway
- Regular business hours
- Staples on the Vestal Parkway
- Regular business hours
For more information about the Broome County Landfill, click here.