Skip to Content

Have unwanted electronics? Here is where you can take them

10:33 am Top Stories
Garbage

(WBNG) -- With the holidays upon us, the village of Endicott is reminding residents that it does not collect TVs and other electronics. The village has compiled a list of where people can take unwanted electronics.

Here's the list provided by the village of Endicott:

  • Town of Union Scarborough Drive Dump (Town of Union residents only)
    • Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed from noon to 12:30 p.m.)
    • For weeks that's have a holiday, please call in advance for hours
  • Broome County Landfill on Knapp Road
    • Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
    • Saturday 7 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Best Buy on the Vestal Parkway
    • Regular business hours
  • Staples on the Vestal Parkway
    • Regular business hours

For more information about the Broome County Landfill, click here.

Author Profile Photo

WBNG

Skip to content