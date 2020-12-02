Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are hoping they can pull off their thrice-delayed showdown at Heinz Field. The teams were originally supposed to meet on Thanksgiving night. A COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore forced NFL officials to move the game to Sunday afternoon and then Tuesday night before landing on Wednesday. The Ravens will be without reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, one of several Ravens on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh will be without starting running back James Conner and standout defensive end Stephon Tuitt among others because of COVID-19. Pittsburgh can move to 11-0 with a win and eliminate Baltimore from the AFC North race in the process.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Justin Moore led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points and No. 12 Villanova bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout Hartford 87-53. Eric Dixon had 14 points and 10 rebound for the Wildcats, who had six players score in double figures. The Wildcats shot 52% from the floor and made 15 of their 37 3-point shots. Traci Carter had 13 points and Austin Williams added 11 points for Hartford. Villanova’s bench outscored Hartford’s 40-12, led by Dixon and Swider, who had 13 points.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers is set to begin his first training camp with the team trying to unlock the potential of All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The Sixers didn’t do enough winning last season in a year that was deemed NBA Finals or bust. Simmons missed the postseason with a knee injury when the Sixers were swept by Boston. The 24-year-old Simmons has been the primary ballhandler for the Sixers for the bulk of his three-year career but the 6-foot-10 triple-double threat has also played power forward. Embiid has anchored the Sixers with his defense but has also fought injuries and conditioning woes.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Villanova stayed in Connecticut’s “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun resort casino for a full week, playing four games, including two that were not on its schedule when the Wildcats arrived. Coach Jay Wright says he’s not worried about the physical toll that took on his team. But, the mental struggles, he said, were real. The coaches and players were basically locked in their hotel rooms for seven days, coming out only to eat, play basketball, get tested for the novel coronavirus and go for one or two walks outside as a group. Wright said his team left “Bubbleville” needing a mental break.

NEW YORK (AP) — College basketball is coming back to Madison Square Garden this month. In a matchup between the past two NCAA champions, Villanova and Virginia are scheduled to square off Dec. 19 in the heart of New York City. The arena made the announcement Tuesday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed to attend the Holiday Hoops Classic — the first college game at The Garden since the Big East Tournament was stopped at halftime of a March 12 quarterfinal between St. John’s and Creighton. MSG normally hosts a string of early-season events featuring top programs from around the country, but COVID-19 has left many teams scrambling to schedule on the fly this year.

UNDATED (AP) — Aaron Rodgers picked apart Chicago’s defense once again last week, throwing four TD passes to give him 51 for his career against the Bears. Only Brett Favre has ever thrown more against the Monsters of the Midway, with 60 in his career. Rodgers has a ways to go if he wants the record against any team, which was set by Dan Marino against the New York Jets with 72 TD passes.