Hong Kong publisher charged with fraud amid crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Two newspapers say a pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon who was arrested during a crackdown on dissent has been charged with fraud but no national security offenses. Jimmy Lai of Next Digital, which owns the Apple Daily newspaper, was among 10 people arrested Aug. 10 on what police said was suspicion of violating a national security law and possible collusion with foreign countries. 71-year-old Lai was released on bail but police raided his company’s offices in October. The South China Morning Post and Lai’s Apple Daily reported two Next Digital executives were charged with fraud along with Lai. The reports said they were accused of violating terms of an office lease.