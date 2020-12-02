Honor veterans through virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

(WBNG) -- Wreaths Across America is a national ceremony that honors veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice representing their country. Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home will be live streaming the 3rd annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Chenango Valley Cemetery in Hillcrest on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The ceremony will also benefit the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group. Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home is encouraging the community to donate to the veterans support group. Checks can be sent to the funeral home located at 483 Chenango Street in Binghamton.

The live ceremony will be available to watch on the Hopler & Eschbach Facebook page. For more information on the event and how to donate visit their website here.