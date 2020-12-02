Iran’s president rejects bill that would boost enrichment

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has rejected a bill approved by parliament that would have suspended U.N. inspections and boosted uranium enrichment, saying it is “harmful” to diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal and easing U.S. sanctions. The tug-of-war over the bill, which gained momentum after the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist last month, reflects the rivalry between Rouhani, a relative moderate, and hard-line lawmakers who dominate parliament and favor a more confrontational approach to the West. Rouhani hopes to return to the nuclear agreement he helped negotiate, from which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew in 2018.