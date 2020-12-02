Make a donation. The Harvest for Hunger phone bank

(WBNG) -- It's time for the Harvest for Hunger phone bank!

From 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, you will be able to help Broome County residents from going hungry this holiday season.

You may call 607-240-2627 during the hour and a half Wednesday evening to make a monetary donation.

The phone bank is usually held at the 12 News station. However, due to the pandemic, it's being held at Catholic Charities in Binghamton.

12 News will be live from Catholic Charities in its 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts.