Nova’s Wright says bubble stay takes mental toll on players

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Villanova stayed in Connecticut’s “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun resort casino for a full week, playing four games, including two that were not on its schedule when the Wildcats arrived. Coach Jay Wright says he’s not worried about the physical toll that took on his team. But, the mental struggles, he said, were real. The coaches and players were basically locked in their hotel rooms for seven days, coming out only to eat, play basketball, get tested for the novel coronavirus and go for one or two walks outside as a group. Wright said his team left “Bubbleville” needing a mental break.