Short-handed Ravens put up fight, fall short in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens believe they have what it takes to reach the playoffs despite a 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that dropped them to 6-5. Baltimore played without more than a dozen regulars who were sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens hung with the undefeated Steelers until the game’s final stages. The team says the toughness it showed while playing under trying circumstances bodes well for the stretch run. The schedule eases up for Baltimore the rest of the way. Only one of their final five opponents are currently over .500.