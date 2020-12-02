Sunny and warmer Thursday!

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: 7-12 mph G 20 mph. Low: 27 (25-30)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 6-9 mph. High: 43 (40-45)

Thursday Night: Clouds increasing. Mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 6-12 mph. Low: 30 (27-30)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure is building into the region giving us partly cloudy to mostly clear skies through Thursday. Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s, with highs on Thursday topping out in the 40s. We'll also see some more sunshine tomorrow!

By Friday afternoon, our weather pattern becomes a bit more active, unsettled, and uncertain. Clouds will increase Thursday night into Friday as a weak cold front pushes through the area. This should trigger a few rain/snow showers for Friday.

At the same time, a developing low pressure system will bring the chance for some more mixed showers heading into the weekend. Right now, the timing and position of the low is a little uncertain. For now, we keep the chance of some mixed precipitation in the forecast through Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 30s.

We'll start next week with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s.