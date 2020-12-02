Winter weather is here

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1” 30% High 36 (32-38) Wind W 10-15 G25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear. Low 28 (24-30) Wind W 5-15 G20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. High 44 (40-46) Wind SW 5-10 mph

Two features, a surface low over Quebec and an associated upper level low will give us clouds with snow showers today. The chance of snow showers will decrease throught the afternoon. With partly cloudy skies turning mostly clear, it's going to be cold tonight.

We'll get some sunshine Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase through the day with mostly cloudy skies Thursday night.

Something worth watching for Friday and the weekend. A cold front dipping in from the north and a low developing over the deep South will give us clouds and showers Friday.

These features will give us a mix of showers Saturday and into Sunday.

Clouds and cold Monday with peaks of sunshine Tuesday.

