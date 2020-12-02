Woman charged after infant in her care overdoses on heroin

EAST DEER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an infant remains hospitalized after she overdosed on heroin that she ingested while a woman who was supposed to be caring for her slept. Thirty-two-year-old Susan Tate told authorities that she left her 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old sister-in-law to watch the 9-month-old girl while she took a nap Tuesday. A short time later, the girls removed a stamp bag from the infant’s mouth and took it to Tate, who confirmed it had heroin in it before she flushed it down a toilet. Emergency responders gave the baby Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug. The child remains in stable condition. Tate was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and drug possession.