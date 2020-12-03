Catholic Charities’ annual Harvest for Hunger campaign nearly doubles previous fundraising record

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thanks to our community, Catholic Charities' Hunger for Harvest campaign has raised approximately $56,000 dollars to help those who need it most.

With the pandemic and the holiday season in full swing, many people are feeling the financial strain. Catholic Charities of Broome County provides hundreds of thousands of meals every year, and now, they need some help to restock their pantry shelves.

Despite all of this year's hardships, organizers of the campaign say they're astonished by everyone's generosity. All of the money raised will go straight back toward the local community.

"We are going to do great things, not only this year, but way into next year with this. We are immensely grateful," said Catholic Charities of Broome County Executive Director Lori Accardi.

In addition to individual donations, local businesses also stepped up to support this year's campaign. Matthews Auto Group and Home Plus in Binghamton both pledged to match $1,000 in donations. Security Mutual and Visions Federal Credit Union both pledged to match $2,000 in donations.