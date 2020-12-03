December marks the start of the meteorological winter

(WBNG) -- The Meteorological Winter is upon us as the calendars flip to December!

In the weather world, the four seasons are slightly different from the astronomical ones that we are all use to. Instead, meteorologist categorize each season into a set of months in which the weather during the period best represent that season.

For example, the Meteorological Winter season is categorized as December, January, and February because those are usually the three coldest months of the year.

Here in the Southern Tier, that is the exact case! February and December are the second and third coldest months of the year on average while January is the coldest with the average high temperature only being 28.7F!

January also holds the record for the coldest month observed when back in 1977 the average high was only 18.2F.

During these three months, Binghamton receives most of its annual snowfall too. Climatologically, 57.1 out of the 84.3 inches of snow that falls in Binghamton annually will fall from the start of December until the end of February.

Yet, there has been much snowier winter seasons. The record for the snowiest Meteorological Winter on record is 1977-78 when a mind boggling 90.3 inches of snow fell just 89 days!



This year, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a warmer than average December.

Although temperatures may be above average for the month of December, unfortunately this does not mean less snow this winter. It actually could lead to more snow down the line as the Great Lakes remain warmer allowing for lake effect snow to remain more predominant later into the season.