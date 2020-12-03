Don’t forget those sunglasses

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 46 (42-48) Wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 30 (26-32) Wind SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 0-.15” 40% High 42 (38-44) Wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

We'll get some sunshine Thursday with mostly sunny skies. With a breezy southwest wind, highs will climb into the upper 30s and 40s. Clouds will increase with mostly cloudy skies tonight.

Something worth watching for Friday and the weekend. A cold front dipping in from the north and a low developing over the deep South will give us clouds and showers Friday.

These features will give us a mix of showers Saturday with snow on Sunday. It looks like the heavier snow will affect parts of New England, but we'll continue to watch this developing storm. I would put snow for us in the 0-3” range with 4” possible.

Clouds and cold Monday with a few lake effect snow showers. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday.

