Ethiopian forces said to block refugees from entering Sudan

HAMDAYET, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese forces say Ethiopian forces have blocked people fleeing Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region from crossing into Sudan at the busiest border crossing point for refugees. The account follows allegations by refugees from previous days of Ethiopian forces stopping people from fleeing the month-old deadly conflict in Tigray. The Sudanese forces say refugees waiting on the Sudan side became upset and began throwing rocks. Tensions have been rising at the border in recent days as the flow of Ethiopians crossing has slowed to hundreds per day from several thousand. Ethiopia’s government did not immediately comment, but it has encouraged the refugees to come home.