Trump honors football coach Holtz as ‘one of the greatest’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump calls Lou Holtz “one of the greatest coaches in American history” and has honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the nation’s highest civilian honor. Holtz had a 34-year coaching career that included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame. Holtz received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony. Holtz led six different programs to bowl games and is an outspoken Trump backer. The 83-year-old Holtz says being honored by Trump makes the award particularly meaningful. He says Trump is the “greatest president in my lifetime”